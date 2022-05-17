Best Swimsuit Deals 2022: A $120 J.Crew Swimsuit Is on Sale for $16, Plus 23 Other Can’t-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, which means the unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you've got big plans in the upcoming weeks that involve hanging by the pool or hitting the beach, you're in luck. Right now, many retailers are holding major sales on swimwear, and you'll definitely want to take advantage of these amazing deals while you can.
One sale we're excited about is Cupshe's Early Memorial Day Sale, where you can save up to 50% off bikini tops, bottoms, one piece swimsuits, cover-ups, dresses and more. You can even score some super chic two-piece sets for less than $15.
If you're a fan of PINK, they're currently holding a sale where swim tops and bottoms are $15 each, while one-piece suits are $25.
But the king of all swim sales right now is J.Crew. The brand is offering 50% off swim, including sale styles. That means you can score a $120 one-piece swimsuit for as low as $16 right now. It doesn't get any better than that.
We've rounded up some of the best sales and deals on swimsuits that you can shop right now. Check those out below.
J.Crew is having a swim sale where full price and sale styles are an extra 50% off.
J.Crew Ribbed Squareneck One-Piece
J.Crew took the classic one piece swimsuit and updated it by adding some ribbing for texture and style. There are four colors to choose from including black, Alhambra green and pale blossom blush. It's originally $118, but it's on sale right now for just $16. Sizes range from 0 to 24.
J.Crew Tie-Shoulder Scoopneck Bikini Top
J.Crew shoppers describe this bikini top as comfortable, supportive, soft and chic. It's currently available in two colors, both of which are on sale now for $10.
J.Crew Square-Ring Bandeau Bikini Top
J.Crew put a fun retro twist to the bandeau. It's originally $72 but it's on sale now for $10. Plus, there are four colors to choose from including this bold snd bright neon flamingo pink and warm sunflower.
J.Crew Ribbed Swim Sarong
This cute drapey beach wrap, which was made to be worn in water as well, comes in black and pale blossom pink. The latter will score you an amazing deal at just $8. This is one deal you just can't miss.
J.Crew High-Cut Tie-Waist Bikini Bottom
These super cute bikini bottoms feature a flirty tie-waist for a bit of flair. It's currently available in five colors including black and pink, and right now it's on sale for just $10.
Swimsuits For All is holding a best-fitting swim sale where you can save up to 60% off your order.
Sarong Front One Piece Swimsuit
This colorfully printed one piece swimsuit comes highly recommended by Swimsuits For All shoppers for being the perfect fit. As one reviewer wrote, "I love these sarong swimsuits!! Anyone that is full busted, it gives plenty of support, and the sarong bottom has perfect modesty coverage. I love them so much, I have three of them!!!" There are a ton of colors and patterns to choose from, and you can get one for as low as $20 today.
Hollywood Colorblock Wrap Bikini Top
This flattering colorblock wrap top comes in four colors and prints, including this wild tortoise option that you can snag for just $11.
High Waist Piped Swim Brief
If you want bottoms that offer full coverage, these high waist piped swim briefs from Swimsuits For All are as low as $11 right now. They come in four cute prints, including a tortoise print that will perfectly match the top above.
Cupshe is holding an early Memorial Day sale event where you can score two-piece sets for less than $15.
Cupshe Light Purple and Floral Braided Back Bikini Set
The braided back details of the stylish bikini top makes this a total standout. Plus, it's a set so you get the matching floral bottoms as well. It's originally $33, but you can get it today for just $16. Such an amazing deal!
Cupshe Blue and Stripe One Piece Swimsuit
This timeless nautical-inspired swimsuit is one you'll want to reach for time and time again. Cupshe shoppers love the comfortable and flattering fit. Right now, you can snag this for $24.
Cupshe Orange And Floral One Shoulder Tied Bikini Set
Get ready for all the compliments when you sport this one shoulder bikini top and matching floral bottoms. The set is originally $28, but you can snag it today for just $14. Incredible!
Cupshe Bright Leafy Print Bikini Top
The Bright Leafy Print Bikini Top from Cupshe is sexy, classy and such a good deal at just $12.
Cupshe Serena Black Ruffle Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe also has a nice selection of cute swimsuits in plus sizes. Right now, you can score this flirty one piece for just $15.
All swimsuits are on sale for 40% off at Aerie.
Aerie Textured V Scoop Triangle Bikini Top
Texture is everything right now, and this chic "ultra-textured" triangle bikini top from Aerie comes five colors including white, black and coral. It's originally $40, but you can snap one up today for just $24.
Aerie Tassel Plunge Bikini Top
This plunging bikini top comes in five colors including this perfect for summer bright teal. It's originally $37 but it's on sale today for $22.
Aerie Grommet Longline Scoop Bikini Top
We love the cool sporty feel of this longline bikini top. It comes in six colors and patterns, and it's on sale for $24.
Bare Necessities is holding a limited-time sale where you can save up to 50% off swim.
Panache Anya Cruise Multi-Way Bikini Top
This super chic bikini top was just made to be seen. It was designed to give you a nice lift due to the foam-lined underwire cups. It also has convertible straps so you can style this however you want. Right now it's on sale for 25% off.
Freya Sundance Sweetheart Bikini Top
Bare Necessities shoppers can't get enough of the Freya Sundance Sweetheart Bikini Top. Many say it provides really good support, and the matching bottoms are a must-get as well.
Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have amazing deals on swim where you can save up 89% on bikini tops, one piece swimsuits, cover-ups and more.
Good American Show Off One Piece Swimsuit
This figure-flattering belted one piece swimsuit from Good American is sexy, glam and a total classic. It's originally $109, but it's on sale at Nordstrom Rack for just $43.
Tommy Bahama Front Twist Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit
The bright and bold coral color of this swimsuit from Tommy Bahama is perfect for the season. Plus, the swimsuit itself was designed to be flattering. It's originally $130 but it's on sale today for $70.
Good American Always Fits Bikini Bottoms
Right now, you can score Good American's Always Fits Bikini Bottoms for as low as $21. They were created to adapt to your body, so despite sny changes, these bikini bottoms will still provide the perfect fit.
Swim tops and bottoms are on sale at PINK for just $15 each.
PINK Crinkle Push-Up Bikini Top
This push-up bikini top from PINK features a fun crinkle texture. It comes in nine colors including pink, light blue, soft green and pink tie-dye. Right now it's on sale for just $15.
PINK Crinkle High Waist Shortie Bikini Bottom
Love the PINK bikini top above? Be sure to snap up a pair of the matching bottoms for $15 as well. They're both on sale for a limited time only, and right now a set costs the same price as the regular priced bottoms. Be sure to shop ASAP.
PINK Crinkle One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
One piece swimsuits at PINK, like this stylish cutout piece, is on sale for just $25. It comes in five colors and it features the same crinkle fabric as the bikini above.
