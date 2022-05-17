See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Vintage Red Carpet Dress to Prom

For her high school prom, Leni Klum, the 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum re-wore one of the supermodel’s red carpet ensembles from the ‘90s.

Sharing that supermodel style

In a blink-and-she's-all-grown-up moment, Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum recently celebrated her high school prom. When it came time to choose her outfit for the milestone night, the 18-year-old decided to skip the mall and shopped straight from the closet of the former Project Runway host.

"prom night in mamas dress," Leni captioned a series of Instagram snaps of herself wearing a chic strapless number on May 16. She completed the recycled look with a delicate necklace, glitzy Alexander Wang handbag and her brunette locks styled down in waves.

Heidi, 48, seemingly approved of Leni's choice, commenting with a heart eyes emoji.

The knee-length, column frock appears to be the same LBD Heidi wore at an event for HBO's Comic Relief VIII at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 1998. At the time, the model styled it with crystal lariat necklace and a straight, center-part hairdo.

Celeb Kids Who Model

This is hardly the first time Leni has followed in her mom's fashionable footsteps. The teen—whose dad is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore and was raised by Heidi and her now-ex-husband Sealmade her modeling debut in December 2020, appearing on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue alongside her mom in coordinating colorful Versace outfits.

 

Instagram/ Getty

One month later, she made her runway debut during Berlin Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Week, appearing in a digital presentation promoting several designers, including Kaviar Gauche and Michael Sontag.

"I hope that no matter where you are, you always carry what I have given you over the past 16 years," Heidi wrote in a December 2020 Instagram post that was translated from German to English. "For the big decisions in life, but also for the very little ones. And even if you often don't want to hear your mom's clever advice, here's another one: never do something you don't want to do and always listen to your gut instinct,"

She continued, "I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for youVogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!"

Keep scrolling to see more of Heidi's best looks through the years.

Getty
Timeless Taste

At a 1998 event for HBO's Comic Relief VIII in New York City, Heidi arrived walked the red carpet in a knee-length, black strapless dress, accessorized with a crystal lariat necklace. Sixteen years later, her daughter Leni Klum rewore the frock to her high-school prom.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Not So Mellow Yellow

Heidi Klum popped in a pastel yellow dress by Toni Maticevski, complete with matching black gloves and boots, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Va-Va Voom

Heidi sparkled in Georges Hobieka number and bombshell hairstyle at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Sparkly Siren

Heidi made jaws drop at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a Dundas sheer gold beaded halter gown with a keyhole detail and a side split.

 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Leopard Lady

At the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Heidi went for a whimsical Christian Siriano leopard silk-organza swing dress, styled with brown satin, thigh-high boots by Le Silla.

Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Aigner
Purple Princess

The supermodel turns heads in this wine colored Zac Posen ball gown.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sequin Queen

Klum looked stunning in a berry-hued Versace gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels at the 2013 Emmy Awards.

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Colorful Spirit

Heidi Klum worked a wild '90s-inspired Dolce & Gabbana look, which included a multi-colored knit turtleneck and neon-yellow spray paint jeans combo, at the 2021 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Modern Cinderella

The supermodel showed a little leg at the 2020 amfAR New York Gala as she donned a light blue wrap gown by Stephane Rolland.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Simply Stunning

The fashionista stunned on the red carpet at the 2008 Oscar Awards in a gorgeous Galliano gown featuring a dramatic collar and sweeping train. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Dark Romance

For the 2018 Grammy Awards, Heidi chose a lacy lingerie-inspired look from Ashi Studio's Fall 2017 collection.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
White Hot

The model turned heads at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival in a one-shoulder white Versace gown with a corseted bodice and thigh-high slit. 

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Treś Chic

At amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France in May 2016, Heidi looked like a million bucks in a canary yellow Atelier Versace short train detail dress with a deep v-neckline, a ruched crossover skirt with a high split and a cut-out, cage detail back.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Toys'R'Us
High Shine

The star sizzled in a slinky black sequined gown at the 2013 Toys'R'Us Children's Fund Gala in New York City. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Golden Girl

The blond beauty stunned in a dazzling gold gown with a plunging V-neckline by Julien Macdonald at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
A Classy Affair

At the 2013 Met Gala, Klum wowed the crowd in an elegant strapless design by Marchesa featuring beautiful embroidery. 

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Graphic Prints

Klum wore a striking Donna Karan one-shoulder silk chiffon gown with an eye-catching tribal pattern in New York City. Lorraine Schwartz hoop earrings finished off her look. 

Matthew Imaging/Getty Images
Chic Maternity Style

Klum showed off her adorable baby bump on the red carpet in a curve-hugging black beaded strapless gown.

John Shearer/Invision/AP
Grecian Goddess

The TV host showed off her legs in a one-shoulder white gown with gold beadwork at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. Gold metallic accessories added a hint of glamour to her look. 

Anita Bugge/WireImage
City Chic

The star posed in a sexy little black dress featuring a one-shoulder design and a keyhole detail. Versace fringe sandals finished off her look. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Razzle Dazzle

The Project Runway host flaunted her figure in a gold embroidered mini dress at the 40th American Music Awards.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Lovely in Lace

The TV personality wore a strapless lace design by Roland Mouret with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Jimmy Choo heels to the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. 

Jason Merritt/WireImage
Flirty and Feminine

The leggy blonde looked absolutely elegant in a dreamy seafoam green gown featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slits at the 2012 Emmy Awards. 

Rommel Demano/WireImage
Pretty in Prints

 The gorgeous model wore a chic strapless ensemble by Michael Kors featuring a gold leaf pattern. She finished off her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Jimmy Choo sandals.

