Megan Thee Stallion Shares BBMAs Photo With Cara Delevingne Cropped Out

Megan Thee Stallion is the hot girl, but it seems Cara Delevingne is the cropped girl.
On May 16, Megan reposted a photo from a fan account of herself and Doja Cat at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Naturally, both artists looked fierce from their seats at the Las Vegas show.
However, the image caused viewers to do a double take for a different reason: Cara was edited out of the shot.
Fans noticed that the original photo featured Cara in the middle of the two artists, but the model was cropped out in the version shared to the "Sweetest Pie" rapper's Instagram Story.
In addition to sitting next to Megan at the ceremony, Cara was spotted several more times by her side during the May 15 event. On the red carpet, Cara gave Megan a hand by tossing her train in the air while she posed for photos. The model was also spotted going the extra mile by taking a photo of Doja by lying on the floor.
Though it may look like Cara had a picture-perfect evening, her night out at the BBMAs caused quite the stir on social media—and sparked what one might call some "Savage" comments.
One user took to Twitter to share a viral video of Cara throwing Megan's train with the caption, "CAN SHE LEAVE MEGAN ALONE YO SODBWOFNWOFKWOFKWOFKKEFMELMFKEKDKEND."
Another user posted an image of Cara peeking behind Megan on the red carpet with the message, "your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero."
A different user retweeted a video showing Doja and Megan chatting, before Cara suddenly appears behind Doja to join in the conversation. The viral clip was captioned, "JUMPSCARE when Cara Delevingne just suddenly popped out of the back."
Cara hasn't publicly shared her reaction to the buzz-worthy BBMAs moments. But, according to her Instagram Bio, she's the first to admit that everyone should "Embrace your weirdness."