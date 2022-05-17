Shop These 30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Under $30 Just in Time for Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you ready to get your shop on? Shop Girl Summer has arrived, which means it's time to get all of our must-have seasonal fashion, beauty, and entertaining items to make the most of the warm weather. If you're looking to step up your style game when you hit the beach or pool, you just need a great cover-up. A cover-up is what you need to transform a bathing suit into an outfit.
If you already feel like you shopped a lot for summer, here are some budget-friendly cover-ups that won't dent your spending plans. If you want to elevate your swim style, these sarongs, kimonos, pants, and dresses are just what you need in your wardrobe. Plus, these are all perfect for packing since they're made from various wrinkle-resistant fabrics.
No need to shop around. Here's your definitive roundup with 30 swim cover-ups $30 and under.
Swimsuit Cover-Ups Under $30: Sarongs and Wraps
Ekouaer Women's Short Sarongs
A sheer sarong is just such a classic. This black one is incredibly affordably, chic, and it goes with everything. And, if you want to opt for another hue, there are 41 color options. This wrap is so easy to adjust, which makes it a great purchase that will still work if you fluctuate sizes. These sarongs are available in sizes ranging from small to 3XL.
This sarong has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer 2 Pieces Women Beach Sarongs
If one sarong isn't enough, this two-pack is just what you need for your next vacation. There are 39 color combinations with sizes ranging from small to 2XL.
This sarong two-pack has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Eicolorte Beach Sarong Pareo Womens Semi-Sheer Swimwear Cover Ups
This maxi-length pareo sarong is the epitome of beach chic. This beige color is everything, but if you want to branch out, there are 44 colorways to choose from.
This sarong has 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Venus Convertible Tie-Front Cover-Up
Wear this wrap around your waist, tie it to create a strapless dress. This versatile piece also comes in black.
Swimsuit Cover-Ups Under $30: Dresses
Ekouaer Women's Cover Up Short Sleeve Beachwear
This tunic ties at the waist, so you can get your most-comfortable fit. There are 45 colors and prints to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Venus T-Shirt Cover-Up Dress
This is the festive ensemble you need for the upcoming summer holidays.
Blooming Jelly Womens Swimsuit Coverups
You will look like a star dodging the paparazzi in this white, textured dress. There are 26 additional colorways with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Ekouaer Women's Swim Cover Ups
This dress is equal parts sophisticated and casual. There are 41 colorways with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
This swim cover-up has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GDKEY Women Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Bathing Suit Cover Up
Are you living for these neon tassels? This adorable tassel-adorned swimsuit cover-up comes in 24 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 5X.
This tunic has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jeasona Women’s Bathing Suit Cover Up for Beach Pool Swimwear Crochet Dress
Wear this crochet tunic over your bikini top and some denim shorts. This white is timeless, but that's not your only option here. There are six colorways.
These cover-ups have 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover Ups
It doesn't get any easier than this lace-up look. Just throw this on after your day at the beach to look and feel instantly put-together.
This look comes in 36 colors and prints with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Loxdonz Women's Sun Strapless Tube Short Dress
This tube top dress is giving early 2000s realness. Throw it back with one of these 23 colorful options.
This cover-up has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Loritta Oversized Cover Up Dresses
This oversized look exudes yacht week vibes. These dresses have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cupshe Women's Cover Up White Crochet Hollow Out Tassel
This open-knit cover-up is chic, yet bold. Heads will turn everywhere you go. This look also comes in black, teal, beige, pink, blue, and orange.
Hotouch Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
A black see-through dress is just what you need for your next pool party. And if you love this style, but want a more vibrant aesthetic, there are 52 colorways.
This dress has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Adreamly Women's Pom Pom Trim Kaftan Chiffon Swimwear Beach Cover Up
These pom-adorned cover-ups are stylish in every color option. There are 28, by the way, with sizes ranging from S to 3X.
These cover-ups have 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bsubseach Women Beachwear Turkish Kaftans
This caftan dress has such detailed embroidery that no one would ever guess you got it from Amazon. There are 38 colorways to choose from.
This dress has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Venus Asymmetrical Strappy Tunic
You'll be beach party-ready in this asymmetric mini dress, which comes in four additional colors.
Venus Long Wrap Cover-Up Dress
You can wear this is a wrap, or you can leave it open and go for a long kimono-style look. Who doesn't love options, right!? You can also get this in white.
Swimsuit Cover-Ups Under $30: Pants
Kistore Womens Crochet Net Hollow Out Beach Pants
These crochet pants are a Summer staple in white, but they're also available in 28 colorways. These pants have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Awoscut Women See Through Sheer Mesh Pants
Turn up the heat with this see-through pants that work from day to night. And, if you're feeling daring, you can rock these with your favorite bodysuit as an outfit. These pants come in 17 colors, with sizes ranging from small to 2XL. These pants have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Willow Dance Women's Perspective Sheer Mesh Ruffle Pants
If you're here for a sheer pants moment and you want to up the ante, opt for this ruffled pair. These mesh palazzo pants come in 16 colors with sizes ranging from small to 2XL.
These pants have 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swimsuit Cover-Ups Under $30: Kimonos and Shirts
Bsubseach Loose Button Down Beach Shirt
It doesn't get more iconic than a white button-down shirt. This is such a Hamptons chic swimsuit cover-up. You can't go wrong with the white, but there are 18 additional colors to choose from.
This look has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SweatyRocks Women's Tassel Kimono Fringe Cardigan Beachwear Cover up
This tassel-adorned cover-up works just as well with a tank and jeans as it does with your favorite swimsuit. It comes in 10 colorways.
Moss Rose Women's Beach Cover up
This floral kimono is something you can get away with wearing all year long, but that's not the only great option here. This look also comes in solid colors, animal print, and more options with 42 to choose from.
The kimono has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LA Carrie Women's Chiffon Kimono Cardigan Cover Up
If you love the allure of a sheer cover-up and the comfort of a kimono, this one comes in 10 colors.
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Shirt
This sheer shirt dress also works as a top over your favorite bralette with a pair of jeans. There are 55 colorways with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
This one has 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swimsuit Cover-Ups Under $30: Rompers and Jumpsuits
Venus Jersey Fishnet Cover-Up Jumpsuit
You will look glamorous in this black sheer, jumpsuit. It pairs perfectly with your favorite black swimsuit.
ReoRia Womens Summer Scoop Neck Sleeveless Rompers
This comfortable romper is just what you need for a casual post-beach outing.
This one comes in 13 colors and it has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more summer essentials, Ashley Graham partnered with Spanx to create completely opaque white pants that are never see-through (even with black underwear on).