Nick Cannon Reunites With Ex Jessica White for NSFW Mixtape Cover

Watch : Nick Cannon Compares Himself to Kanye "Ye" West

Nick Cannon's mixtape is wild and almost out.

As excitement continues to build for the release of Raw N B: The Explicit Tape on May 20, the 41-year-old artist is teasing his new music with a NSFW photo.

E! News can exclusively reveal the cover for Nick's mixtape, which features the All That alum sitting on a giant speaker lifting up his naked ex-girlfriend Jessica White as she looks directly into his eyes.

Nick dated Jessica in 2015 after his split from ex-wife Mariah Carey. At the time, Jessica was one of the faces of Maybelline. They had an on-again, off-again relationship until 2020.

"We just had unconditional love for each other and we were friends," Jessica said on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee in January 2021. "When you have a really close friendship with a person, you just know each other...He understood me and my craziness and I understood his and we just meshed. We got along well. We were actually in a really good space before it ended."