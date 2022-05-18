Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé's Bilal and Shaeeda Get Into Heated Argument Over Boogers in This Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé couple Bilal and Shaeeda get into a heated argument on the highway over a booger joke in this clip from the May 22 episode.

By Daniel Trainor May 18, 2022
TVReality TVExclusivesCelebrities90 Day Fiancé
Not all booger jokes are created equal. 

90 Day Fiancé couple Bilal and Shaeeda nearly combust on the freeway over a seemingly innocuous booger quip in this exclusive clip from the May 22 episode. 

"You just might want to get that booger out of your nose," Bilal tells his fiancé Shaeeda while he's behind the wheel.

When Shaeeda rejects the idea that she even has a booger, Bilal persists. "Yes, you do," he tells her. "It's green and brown-ish."

It's immediately clear that Shaeeda doesn't find any of Bilal's jokes funny—and she lets him know it. "I'm getting sick and tired of you pranking me about this booger in my nose," Shaeeda tells him. "That's an American thing. That is not a Trinidad thing. That is not my type of humor."

After meeting online, Bilal proposed to Shaeeda after spending just one week together in her home country of Trinidad and Tobago. Now that they're back in Bilal's home state of Missouri, well, things aren't exactly going swimmingly.

Things in the car begin to escalate when Shaeeda starts to put her hands, however playfully, on Bilal. 

"That's disrespectful where I come from," Bilal tells Shaeeda. "So keep your hands to yourself and watch your tone. Because I can literally pull over right now and you'll be taking an Uber for the rest of the ride home."

Shaeeda balks at his claims and hits the back of his head again. In response, Bilal pulls over to the side of road, much to Shaeeda's disbelief.

"You have to be a mad man to stop at the side of the road like this," she says. "Just because I gave you a little tap?"

Bilal has taken heat from 90 Day Fiancé fans for his "pranks" throughout the season, including lying and taking Shaeeda to his rundown childhood home instead of his real home when the couple arrived back from Trinidad. 

It doesn't appear that things are getting any better. 

See if Bilal and Shaeeda can make it work—one booger joke at at time—when 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

