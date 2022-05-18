90 Day Fiancé's Bilal and Shaeeda Get Into Heated Argument Over Boogers in This Sneak Peek

Watch : 90 Fiance EXCLUSIVE: Bilal Leaves Shaeeda on the Side of Road

Not all booger jokes are created equal.

90 Day Fiancé couple Bilal and Shaeeda nearly combust on the freeway over a seemingly innocuous booger quip in this exclusive clip from the May 22 episode.

"You just might want to get that booger out of your nose," Bilal tells his fiancé Shaeeda while he's behind the wheel.

When Shaeeda rejects the idea that she even has a booger, Bilal persists. "Yes, you do," he tells her. "It's green and brown-ish."

It's immediately clear that Shaeeda doesn't find any of Bilal's jokes funny—and she lets him know it. "I'm getting sick and tired of you pranking me about this booger in my nose," Shaeeda tells him. "That's an American thing. That is not a Trinidad thing. That is not my type of humor."

After meeting online, Bilal proposed to Shaeeda after spending just one week together in her home country of Trinidad and Tobago. Now that they're back in Bilal's home state of Missouri, well, things aren't exactly going swimmingly.