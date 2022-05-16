See Kristin Cavallari Embrace "Shenanigans" With Lauren Conrad's Exes Jason Wahler and Stephen Colletti

Coming clean with the ultimate '00s reunion.
Kristin Cavallari served up all the nostalgic feels when she posted a photo to Instagram alongside Jason Wahler and Stephen Colletti.
"Shenanigans," the 35-year-old captioned the snap on May 16, as she posed in between her former Laguna Beach co-stars in Nashville, Tenn.
Fans were quick to point out that both Jason, 35, and Stephen, 36, famously dated Kristin's on-screen high-school nemesis Lauren "L.C." Conrad, who later went on to star in the spin-off series The Hills. After Lauren left the L.A.-based show halfway through its fifth season, she was subsequently replaced by Kristin through The Hills' sixth and final season in 2010.
"Lauren Conrad likes this," commented one fan, while another joked, "I just know LC is punching air because the queen of laguna is back."
Jason posted the same pic on his own Instagram, account with the cheeky caption, "up to no good…."
The old MTV crew came back together for the soon-to-be-launched Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen. According to Variety, Dear Media ordered 40 episodes featuring the Very Cavallari star and One Tree Hill alum—who also dated as teens—as they revisit the series, which ran for three seasons from September 2004 until November 2006.
The podcast is slated to premiere this summer.
"Eighteen years later and we're finally ready to revisit Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," Kristin told Variety on May 2. "Stephen and I can't wait to take listeners behind the scenes of what really went down, how it impacted us, and to relive those high-school days—the good, the bad and the ugly."
Keep scrolling to see what else the former stars of Laguna Beach and The Hills have been up to recently.