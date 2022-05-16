Penn Badgley’s Next Project Will Bring You Back to Middle School Awkwardness

Watch : Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

No sleuthing needed to step into your middle school shoes.

Earlier this month, Penn Badgley announced a new podcast, and now it's almost here. He shared in a tweet on May 16 that Podcrushed will be out May 18, and he'll be the one narrating listener-submitted stories from everyone's most awkward stage in life: middle school.

"Coming-of-age stories from that crushing time we call middle-school in the US (11-14ish)," he wrote in the tweet. "I narrate stories submitted by you & interview guests with my two co-hosts who are chill former teachers."

What does Penn know about middle school? Well, nothing. The You star admitted in a teaser he posted May 16 that he is a "middle school dropout." Instead, he spent his pre-teen life taking on Hollywood. Penn will be accompanied by Nava Kavelin, a former middle school director, and Sophie Ansari, a former fifth grade teacher, for the weekly podcast with SiriusXM's Stitcher.