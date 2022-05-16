Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil Their Wedding Photo Album

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

Bible—Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally wed and now we have the photos to prove it!

The pair—who said "I do" in Santa Barbara, Calif., on May 15—shared snaps from their big day on their Instagram pages on May 16. See their wedding images here.

Kourtney's post, which was captioned, "Till Death do us part.," featured a shot of herself and Travis sharing a smooch while seated inside a convertible. The stylish ride was decked out with a sign that read "Just Married" and a few tin cans tied by string to the back of the car.

The newlyweds also shared a picture with Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, who, a source told E! News, attended the ceremony as a witness alongside Travis' father, Randy Barker.

The post-nuptials shoot also gave a close-up look at Kourtney's outfit: a white minidress paired with a veil, a cross necklace and pointed-toe pumps. Travis sported a suit and sleek sunglasses for the magical moment.

Celebrating the sweet milestone, Kourtney took to her Instagram Story on May 16 to show off a heart-shaped cookie cake that read "Mr + Mrs Barker" from Simon Huck and Phil Riportella.