Schitt’s Creek Star Sarah Levy Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Schitt's Creek is gaining a new resident!

Actress Sarah Levy shared that she's expecting her first baby with husband Graham Outerbridge. She posted a photo of her growing baby bump on May 16, quipping in the caption about some of her tastiest pregnancy cravings. "We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" Sarah, 35, wrote.

It seems her food experimentation also included Jeni's Everything Bagel ice cream. She posted a snapshot of her snack, noting, "The verdict is that it's so weird and oddly addictive and my tastebuds are very confused but not upset?" Sold!

The Schitt's Creek star, who played Twyla on the series, married the Britishes actor in October 2021, writing at the time, "Bells are ringing." Graham added, "Happiest day of my life."

Her brother and co-star, Dan Levy, celebrated her nuptials on the dance floor and on Instagram afterward.