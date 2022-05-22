Camille Kostek's Swimsuits for All Will Make Any Woman Feel Like a Supermodel

We interviewed Camille Kostek because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Camille is a paid spokesperson for Swimsuits for All. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This summer, don't be afraid to embrace the swimsuit.
With temperatures rising and vacation time coming, Camille Kostek is teaming up with Swimsuits for All for another collection of swimwear. After being a model for the company, the 30-year-old wanted to take the partnership to the next level with a line of affordable pieces every woman can feel confident in.
"If you're a woman and shopping swimsuits, you know that you always hit a wall at some point—whether it's fit, style or size," Camille told E! News. "Swimsuits for All cared about inclusion before the word became popular and that was really important to me."
From reversible bikinis to cozy one pieces, Camille believes everyone can feel confident in her pieces and picks below if you follow an important rule. "Stop comparing yourself to other people," she said. "It's so freeing to enjoy being here now, embracing who you are in the moment and grab that swimsuit, get outside and enjoy everything."
The Veronica Reversible Criss Cross Bikini Set
While attending the Swimsuits for All pop-up store in Santa Monica, Calif., Camille stepped out in one of her favorite pieces from her collection. "I'm wearing the Veronica right now," she told E! News. "A lot of the styles are beach to street. Get creative and style it up!"
Reversible Bucket Hat
Whatever swimsuit you decide to buy, Camille recommends the reversible bucket hat for the ultimate accessory. Whether you choose the sorbet sunset or Camille blue mocha, this hat will be the perfect touch to your social media posts down by the water.
Camille Kostek Iconic One Piece
"I love a one piece and a high-hip one piece specifically," Camille shared with E! News. "I think it's so flattering to elongate the legs and show off the hips. Let's not hide them! Show off what your mama gave you. For a lot of my suits, I think of iconic moments like Pamela Anderson or Cindy Crawford. A lot of those campaigns were inspirations on our mood boards for the collection. One pieces will forever show up in my collections."
The Gratitude Co-Ed Crewneck Sweatshirt
"We have these oversized sweatshirts that are co-ed sizes," Camille shared. "Whenever someone sends us gifting, my boyfriend [NFL player Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski] is an XXL and I'm usually a small or medium. I wear his. I love an oversized fit. It's comfortable."
Camille Kostek My Favorite Long Sleeve Bikini Top
"I wanted these pieces to be under $100, but I didn't want you to have something that was cheap," Camille shared. "Quality is so important to me and that's probably one of my favorite responses when people say it feels goods and they love the fit and they feel confident. When it comes to swim, you want to look good and have something that will stay in place for water sports or jumping around. For me, I want you to get some bang for your buck."
Camille Kostek Crochet Beach Pant
"I'm here for timeless, versatile, reusable pieces and that's what my cover ups are," Camille shared. "You can wear them over and over again. I'm an outfit repeater. I don't care. I have no shame in the game. That's why so many pieces in my collection are reversible because you get two for one."
Still shopping for the summer? We found the coolest hotels near national parks. Plus, Rachel Zoe's Express clothing line will make your fashion effortless and glamorous.