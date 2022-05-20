The Bachelorette's Ali Fedotowsky Shares Her Family's Essentials for Summer Fun

We interviewed Ali Fedotowsky because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ali is a paid spokesperson for Banana Boat. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ali Fedotowsky is ready to have a summer to remember.

While raising Molly, 5, and Riley, 3, with husband Kevin Manno, The Bachelorette star wants to soak up as much time as possible with her family.

"During summer months, we like to spend a lot of time outside, swimming, water play and eating alfresco!" Ali shared with E! News. "I feel like having corn on the cob after a day in the sun has always been a tradition for us."

Perhaps it's only fitting that the reality star teamed up with Banana Boat for their Sundays Are Fundays campaign, which encourages families to spend quality time outside together, specifically on Sundays, to prevent getting the "Sunday Scaries."

"This is our first real experience with having summer break with our kids because it's my daughter‘s first year of kindergarten," Ali explained. "I really want to soak up this time with them as much as I can." Keep reading to see the items Ali recommends for a safe and super summer.