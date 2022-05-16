Allow Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey to Take You Inside Their Sweet Romance

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Confirms New Romance With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's new relationship is full of the warm and fuzzies.

The couple were joined by several furry friends, including horses, goats and cows, during their most recent outing. Captioned with farm animal and heart emojis, Tom posted photos on May 14, including one in which he shares a kiss with Kaley—a skilled equestrian—as she sits on a horse.

The Flight Attendant actress left several comments on her boyfriend's thoughtful post including, "My Tom," with a red heart emoji.

The next day, the 36-year-old shared her own series of pics from the fun-filled day, captioned, "Heart on a sleeve." In return, the Ozarks actor, 39, commented on his girlfriend's post, "Favorite person."

The new duo went Instagram-official with their relationship earlier this month, when Kaley shared Polaroid photos of them together.

"Life lately," Kaley captioned the carousel of pictures on May 3. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"