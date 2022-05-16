Allow Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey to Take You Inside Their Sweet Romance

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's new relationship is full of the warm and fuzzies.
The couple were joined by several furry friends, including horses, goats and cows, during their most recent outing. Captioned with farm animal and heart emojis, Tom posted photos on May 14, including one in which he shares a kiss with Kaley—a skilled equestrian—as she sits on a horse.
The Flight Attendant actress left several comments on her boyfriend's thoughtful post including, "My Tom," with a red heart emoji.
The next day, the 36-year-old shared her own series of pics from the fun-filled day, captioned, "Heart on a sleeve." In return, the Ozarks actor, 39, commented on his girlfriend's post, "Favorite person."
The new duo went Instagram-official with their relationship earlier this month, when Kaley shared Polaroid photos of them together.
"Life lately," Kaley captioned the carousel of pictures on May 3. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"
Tom shared the same photo of their instant-camera shots, captioning it with a quote that read in part, "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it."
The relationship comes eight months after Kaley and her husband Karl Cook announced that they were breaking up after three years of marriage. Kaley was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, from 2013 to 2016.
Kaley and Tom seem to be going strong,—but fans shouldn't expect wedding bells anytime soon. The actress has vowed to never walk down the aisle again.
"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she told Glamour in an article published on April 14. "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Kaley and Tom's fun farm animal date.