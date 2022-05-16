Chrishell Stause Jets Off to Australia to Join G Flip on Tour

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have gone Down Under.
After going public with their romance earlier this month, the Selling Sunset star, 40, and the musician, 27, shared glimpses inside their trip to G Flip's native Australia on their Instagram Stories on May 15.
So what was on the Aussie itinerary? The two made sure to spend some quality (or dare we say koala-tea?) time together at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney. Chrishell shared a couple snaps from their visit, which included a video of her giving a kangaroo plenty of scratches and pets. Meanwhile, G Flip took to their Story to show off a few more roos and a lizard.
The pair also posted some clips riding in a boat on the Sydney Harbour. Chrishell's video featured sights including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Sydney Opera House and most important, her adorable Koala hat. During their outing on the harbour, Chrishell got a true taste of Australia by trying a Tim Tam for the first time.
"Apparently this is a big Australian thing." Chrishell explained to her viewers, adding that she has never had a Tim Tam before. After taking her first bite, the reality-TV star gave her honest opinion on the chocolatey biscuit treat.
"Oh my god, it's so good," she exclaimed. "Why don't we have this? Guys, we got to get with it. This is so good."
Between Tim Tams and G Flip, it seems Australia has brought Chrishell plenty of sweet experiences, and there are more to come: G Flip will be taking the stage at Bass In The Grass in Darwin, Australia, on May 21.
On May 6, Chrishell debuted her romance with G Flip during the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion, noting that it all began because she starred in the music video for G Flip's song "Get Me Outta Here."
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Chrishell shared. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician."
And it seems the admiration is more than mutual. On the May 13 episode of the People Every Day podcast, G Flip touched on their feelings for Chrishell.
"I'm very fortunate to have her in my life," they said. "We both feel like we'll be in each other's life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don't find every day."