Chrishell Stause Jets Off to Australia to Join G Flip on Tour

Watch : See Chrishell Stause as a Video Vixen in G Flip's Get Me Outta Here

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have gone Down Under.

After going public with their romance earlier this month, the Selling Sunset star, 40, and the musician, 27, shared glimpses inside their trip to G Flip's native Australia on their Instagram Stories on May 15.

So what was on the Aussie itinerary? The two made sure to spend some quality (or dare we say koala-tea?) time together at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney. Chrishell shared a couple snaps from their visit, which included a video of her giving a kangaroo plenty of scratches and pets. Meanwhile, G Flip took to their Story to show off a few more roos and a lizard.

The pair also posted some clips riding in a boat on the Sydney Harbour. Chrishell's video featured sights including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Sydney Opera House and most important, her adorable Koala hat. During their outing on the harbour, Chrishell got a true taste of Australia by trying a Tim Tam for the first time.