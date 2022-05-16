The Wonder Years Producer Reveals Aftermath of Fred Savage Firing

Watch : Fred Savage Fired From The Wonder Years After Misconduct Investigation

The Wonder Years reboot will continue without Fred Savage.

Executive producer Saladin Patterson confirmed that production on the ABC revival is moving forward following the director's dismissal for alleged "inappropriate conduct" on the set. "It was very heartbreaking, but I have to trust the process," Patterson told People on May 15. "Disney does a very good job making sure that everyone is treated equitably, and we're just going to focus on moving forward and doing a great show."

Patterson added, "It's bigger than any one person. It's bigger than me. So the show will go on, and the show will continue to be great."

On May 7, a spokesman for 20th Century Television confirmed to E! News that Savage had been fired from the series after an investigation into multiple complaints of misconduct spokesperson, adding, "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."