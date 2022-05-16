The Wonder Years Producer Reveals Aftermath of Fred Savage Firing

The Wonder Years reboot will continue without Fred Savage.
Executive producer Saladin Patterson confirmed that production on the ABC revival is moving forward following the director's dismissal for alleged "inappropriate conduct" on the set. "It was very heartbreaking, but I have to trust the process," Patterson told People on May 15. "Disney does a very good job making sure that everyone is treated equitably, and we're just going to focus on moving forward and doing a great show."
Patterson added, "It's bigger than any one person. It's bigger than me. So the show will go on, and the show will continue to be great."
On May 7, a spokesman for 20th Century Television confirmed to E! News that Savage had been fired from the series after an investigation into multiple complaints of misconduct spokesperson, adding, "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."
E! News reached out to Savage's reps for comment and didn't hear back.
The Wonder Years is a revival of the original series of the same name, which starred Savage and ran from 1988 to 1993. In the new episodes, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki and Elisha "EJ" Williams play the Williams, a Black family living in Alabama in the '60s, with Don Cheadle serving as narrator.
ABC announced on Friday that the series has been renewed for a second season. "[We're all] very excited to keep telling stories about the Williams family," Patterson said, "and honestly most excited to still put some stories on TV and characters on TV and situations that don't exist in any other show."
The Wonder Years' season one finale airs May 18 on ABC.