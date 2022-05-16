Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza González After Lisa Bonet Breakup

Watch : Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart"

Jason Momoa is sea-ing someone new following his breakup with longtime partner Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman star and Eiza González have been "dating casually for a couple of months," a source close to the actress exclusively tells E! News. Momoa attended the Los Angeles premiere of Eiza's action film Ambulance in April, though the two did not pose together for photos on the red carpet.

"She really likes him," the insider continues. "She is very focused on her career right now. But everyone loves him and he is a fun guy to be around."

While Jason, 42, has been busy filming Fast X—the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise—the source says that he and Eiza, who previously appeared in the action saga's spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, "plan on traveling to see each other when they can."

News of Jason's relationship with Eiza, 32, comes four months after the actor and Lisa, his wife of four years, announced they were "parting ways in marriage."