Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza González After Lisa Bonet Breakup

Jason Momoa is sea-ing someone new following his breakup with longtime partner Lisa Bonet.
The Aquaman star and Eiza González have been "dating casually for a couple of months," a source close to the actress exclusively tells E! News. Momoa attended the Los Angeles premiere of Eiza's action film Ambulance in April, though the two did not pose together for photos on the red carpet.
"She really likes him," the insider continues. "She is very focused on her career right now. But everyone loves him and he is a fun guy to be around."
While Jason, 42, has been busy filming Fast X—the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise—the source says that he and Eiza, who previously appeared in the action saga's spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, "plan on traveling to see each other when they can."
News of Jason's relationship with Eiza, 32, comes four months after the actor and Lisa, his wife of four years, announced they were "parting ways in marriage."
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the pair—who share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13—said in a joint statement in January. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."
Another source at the time told E! News that the couple had "drifted apart" before ending their decades-long relationship. "Jason is very focused on his career and wants to work. He has found success and it's driving him and is very fulfilling," the second insider shared. "Lisa wants to be in L.A. and is not interested in going on location for long periods of time with him."
Since the split, Jason has remained focused on their tight-knit clan—especially when it comes to Lisa's oldest daughter Zoë Kravitz, who she shares with ex Lenny Kravitz. In March, Jason showed his support for Zoë at the premiere of The Batman, saying that he was there because they're "still family."
"We're just so proud," Jason told Entertainment Tonight. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies."
Also in March, the actor sparked romance speculation when he was photographed offering his jacket to Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, though he later clarified that he was just keeping the British actress warm during a friendly chat.
"Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," he explained to Extra. "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman."
E! News reached out to reps for Jason and Eiza but did not hear back.