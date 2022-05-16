Julia Fox Explains Why She Went Grocery Shopping in Her Underwear

Julia Fox's latest fashion choice has the internet buzzing.
On May 15, the Uncut Gems actress stepped out to go grocery shopping, but it wasn't an ordinary store run. Instead, the 32-year-old made a fashion statement during her trip by wearing a black bra-and-underwear set from Alexander Wang. She completed the risqué look by wearing a denim jacket, denim knee-high boots and a denim bag.
Julia's outfit garnered mixed reactions on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "Oh sure, when Julia Fox goes grocery shopping in her underwear, she's a fashion icon. But when I do it, I'm 'no longer welcome in Whole Foods,'" while another wrote, "julia fox is hot and all but that is unsuitable to be going grocery shopping in."
After the look went viral on social media, the actress explained her attire on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the am everywhere lol."
This isn't the first time Julia has raised eyebrows with her fashion choices. A month after her high-profile February split from Kanye West, she stepped out in Los Angeles in a light blue denim outfit consisting of low-rise jeans with the waistband cut off and a homemade bandeau top.
Julia completed her look with a pair of knee-high, pointy-toed jean boots and a denim bag, similar to the ones she wore during her recent grocery store run.
Later, she shared how she gets crafty by incorporating some DIY elements into her looks by posting a video tutorial on Instagram of herself cutting the waistband of her jeans.
Fox captioned the post, "I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau. It makes for a really cute set and it's easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you're all I have left."
And if you're wondering how Julia keeps her jean zipper from coming down, she told fans that they have to "put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!"