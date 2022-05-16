Julia Fox Explains Why She Went Grocery Shopping in Her Underwear

Watch : Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox's latest fashion choice has the internet buzzing.

On May 15, the Uncut Gems actress stepped out to go grocery shopping, but it wasn't an ordinary store run. Instead, the 32-year-old made a fashion statement during her trip by wearing a black bra-and-underwear set from Alexander Wang. She completed the risqué look by wearing a denim jacket, denim knee-high boots and a denim bag.

Julia's outfit garnered mixed reactions on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "Oh sure, when Julia Fox goes grocery shopping in her underwear, she's a fashion icon. But when I do it, I'm 'no longer welcome in Whole Foods,'" while another wrote, "julia fox is hot and all but that is unsuitable to be going grocery shopping in."

After the look went viral on social media, the actress explained her attire on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the am everywhere lol."