Nicola Coughlan Reveals Whether She's Ready for Those NSFW Bridgerton Scenes

Watch : Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan CONFIRMS Season 3 Storyline

Lady Whistledown is ready for her happily ever after.

Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington is officially the leading lady of Bridgerton season three, and the actress got to celebrate the news with co-star Charithra Chandran on the May 16 episode of E! News' Daily Pop.

Calling her character's upgrade "terrifying," Coughlan revealed that she's known for "a really long time" that Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope's love story would be the focus of the new season.

"I've known for, like, two weeks into filming season two, so I had a lot of time to adjust to it," she exclusively told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "But then, you know, last night when they were like, ‘The news is coming out. You can talk about it,' I was like, ‘I don't want to. I'm too scared.' When I say it out, it makes it real."

As for whether she's ready to take on the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series' steamier scenes, she joked, "I'm gonna have to be!"