Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Connection to The Unsolved Girl Scout Murders

Watch : Candy Stars Talk People's Obsession With True Crime

Were it not for a minor illness, Kristin Chenoweth's life could've looked a lot different.

The Tony Award winning actress reveals she was supposed to go on a camping trip to Camp Scott with her fellow Girl Scouts in June 1977. On the expedition, three young girls, Lori Lee Farmer, 8, Doris Denise Milner, 10, and Michele Heather Guse, 9, were sexually assaulted and murdered as the other campers slept nearby.

Now, 45 years later, Chenoweth is returning to her home state of Oklahoma in the ABC documentary Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, in which she and investigators look deeper into the unsolved case.

"I should have been on that trip, but I had gotten sick," Chenoweth explains in a trailer released May 16. "It has stuck with me my whole life. I could have been one of them."

The actress adds, "It haunts me every day, but this story needs to be told."