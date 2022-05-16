Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Engaged to Brad Richardson: See Her Ring

Attention, Upper East Siders: E! News here with some big news: Jessica Szohr is engaged.
That's right! The Gossip Girl alum, who portrayed Vanessa Abrams on the hit CW series, is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Brad Richardson, she confirmed on Instagram May 16. Alongside a black-and-white selfie of the couple—and her gorgeous diamond ring—Jessica wrote, "I said yes!"
After sharing the news, the couple was flooded with well-wishes from fans and friends, including her former co-star Chace Crawford, who wrote, "Love you guys."
Actress Eiza González sent her congratulations to the duo, as did The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt. Jessica's pal Nina Dobrev commented a series of heart emojis.
This relationship news comes just over a year after the actress, who most recently starred in The Orville, and her ice hockey player beau welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bowie Ella Richardson. They started dating in 2018.
"Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21," Jessica captioned a photo of her newborn's hands in January 2021. "This journey with Brad and [his daughter] Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life."
"To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words," she continued. "I have all the feels and she is really something special."
A year before welcoming Bowie, Jessica paid tribute to her man on social media.
"I am thankful for you today and everyday!" she wrote on Instagram in January 2020. "I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn't mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him!"