Why David Harbour Says Stranger Things Season 4 Is "Horrific Psychologically"

Hawkins, Indiana, has never been an ideal home for the faint of heart, but now it's worse than ever.
Stranger Things fans have watched the town get terrorized by Demogorgons and mind flayers three seasons in a row, but according to David Harbour—who plays Hawkins' chief of police Jim Hopper—things really hit the fan in the highly-anticipated fourth season.
"It's quite horrific psychologically," Harbour exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the Netflix premiere on May 14. "It takes a toll on a lot of people."
This time around, he said, "there's a new brain to the monster, [and] it's gonna destroy people in all kinds of new ways."
Surely his adopted daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and her beloved group of friends—Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink)—won't actually be destroyed, right? It's hard to say. After all, said Harbour, "there's a logic to who survives Hawkins."
Hopper's fate is hanging in the balance, too, and if he wants to survive, he "needs to be a stronger warrior to fight this thing," Harbour added.
It's going to get messy, though. At the Stranger Things premiere, Wolfhard warned those who "don't like blood and body stuff" not to watch the new season. "Or," he added," do watch it, and then skip those parts."
McLaughlin also teased several internal conflicts to come. "There's four different locations this season, so there's definitely a lot of separation and different obstacles that we're facing, even within ourselves," he told E! News. "Not just the Upside Down, but personal issues as well."
Brown echoed this sentiment, explaining that season four is specifically "true to what young girls and women have to deal with on a daily basis, if that's at school, if that's trying to fit in."
She added, "I think it's actually a nice tribute."
Stranger Things season four, volume one, premieres May 27 on Netflix. Volume two drops July 1.