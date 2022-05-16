Rosalía Stars in the First Ever Bilingual Campaign for SKIMS

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The latest SKIMS campaign just launched and it's a first of its kind. The brand, founded by Kim Kardashian, announced they were running their first ever bilingual campaign where content will be distributed in both English and Spanish. Not only that, global sensation and Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, Rosalía, is the face of the brand new campaign.
"Rosalía's willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world," Kim said in a press release. "I'm especially excited that she's wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection – they're classic, cool and breathable everyday essentials that everyone feels good in."
This is the very first fashion campaign for the Spanish singer, whose album Motomami released in March of this year and is already platinum.
"I love SKIMS," Rosalía said. "They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time. I'm so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave."
You can check out Rosalía's SKIMS campaign starting today. We've rounded up a few items in the fan fave Cotton Collection. Check those out below.
Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette
Skims' Cotton Plunge Bralette was designed to be a "wear-it and forget-it" type of bra that you can wear comfortably all day long. There's a good variety of colors to choose from including core colors such as bone and soot, as well as seasonal options like raspberry, sedona and camel.
Skims Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette
The Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette was made to be the perfect everyday bra. It's lightweight, features a comfortable hold and is lined with soft cotton jersey for ultimate comfort.
Skims Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette
The Skims Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette was designed to be the "one bra you'll never want to take off." It features "ultra soft" and lightweight jersey fabric, which will keep you comfy while you're lounging around the house. The front scoop neckline also process subtle coverage.
Skims Cotton Rib Long Tank
This classic rib tank features an extra long length for the "perfect tuck." It's highly versatile, comes in five must-have colors and can be worn year round. Skims reviewers love how flattering these tanks are.
Skims Cotton Rib Boxer
Skims fans are obsessed with the Cotton Rib Boxers which were made to be "like his boxers, only cooler." According to one shopper, these are so comfortable, they practically in live in them.
Skims Cotton Rib Tank
Skims' Cotton Rib Tank is one of their best-sellers. Like the rest of the must-have styles here, this is made with super soft, breathable fabric that flatters the shape of your body. It comes in six colors.
