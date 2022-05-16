Southern Charm's Craig Conover & Austen Kroll Get Into Physical Fight in Dramatic Season 8 Trailer

Watch : Craig Conover Relives EMBARRASSING Fan Meet & Greet

Everyone's favorite Charmers are back.

Bravo just released the highly anticipated trailer for season eight of Southern Charm, which premieres June 23, and it is a doozy.

Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose are all returning, as are Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul and Craig's ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo, who took last season off.

The supertease reveals that Craig and Naomie recently hooked up prior to his relationship with Summer House's Paige DeSorbo.

"I feel like you're awkward around me a little bit," Naomie tells Craig, who replies, "We're not just exes, we hooked up recently."

Later, Paige tells Craig, "I think that hanging out one-on-one with an ex while you are dating someone is inappropriate."

There's also major drama between Craig and BFF Austen as they get into a physical fight with Craig putting Austen in a headlock and telling him to "say I'm sorry."