Southern Charm's Craig Conover & Austen Kroll Get Into Physical Fight in Dramatic Season 8 Trailer

Southern Charm is finally back! See BFFs Austen and Craig get into a shocking altercation in the new trailer. Plus, a shocking hookup, Madison LeCroy's engagement and more.

Everyone's favorite Charmers are back.

Bravo just released the highly anticipated trailer for season eight of Southern Charm, which premieres June 23, and it is a doozy.

Leva Bonaparte, Craig ConoverKathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose are all returning, as are Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul and Craig's ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo, who took last season off.

The supertease reveals that Craig and Naomie recently hooked up prior to his relationship with Summer House's Paige DeSorbo.

"I feel like you're awkward around me a little bit," Naomie tells Craig, who replies, "We're not just exes, we hooked up recently."

Later, Paige tells Craig, "I think that hanging out one-on-one with an ex while you are dating someone is inappropriate."

There's also major drama between Craig and BFF Austen as they get into a physical fight with Craig putting Austen in a headlock and telling him to "say I'm sorry."

Shep and girlfriend Taylor Ann Green's relationship isn't picture perfect either as he admits she "gets jealous" a lot. However, Austen tells Taylor in one scene, "The way that he talks to you sometimes..." before a clip of Shep calling Taylor a "a f--king idiot" plays.

Shep later tells Austen, "You're a f--king joke. I can't believe I'm sharing oxygen with you!"

Kathryn and her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, are facing their own drama, with him telling her, "You are the problem" during a heated fight and Madison causes waves with her surprise engagement to fiancé Brett.

See all the season eight drama to come in the first look above.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, June 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

