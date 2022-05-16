Nick Jonas Details "Beautiful" Fatherhood Journey After Welcoming Daughter With Priyanka Chopra

For Nick Jonas, this is heaven.
During his appearance on the Today show on May 16, the 29-year-old shared the warmest feelings about becoming a dad to his now 4-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Earlier this year, the "This is Heaven" singer welcomed his first child with wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, via surrogate.
"Life is beautiful," Nick told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly. "She's a gift and we're just so blessed that she's back home."
The couple marked Priyanka's first Mother's Day in early May by sharing the first photo of their baby girl. Alongside the sweet snap, the pair opened up about the challenges they've experienced along the way. In a joint statement, they shared that their daughter had spent the first few months of her life in the hospital.
"We can't help but reflect on these last few months," the couple wrote on Instagram May 8. "And the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced."
"After 100 plus days in the NICU," they continued. "Our little girl is finally home."
The couple—who celebrated their third wedding anniversary late last year—continued, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."
Nick also took the opportunity to add a special dedication to his other half. "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," he continued in his Instagram caption celebrating Mother's Day. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you."
As for how the "Jealous" singer would describe this new chapter in life for his entire family?
"The Jonas family keeps growing," Nick said on Today, referring his older brothers Kevin and Joe, who each have daughters of their own, adding, "my parents are thrilled...grandparents of four beautiful granddaughters."