Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Hopes Penelope Learns This "Important" Lesson in Season 3

Watch : Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan CONFIRMS Season 3 Storyline

Nicola Coughlan is all about Penelope Featherington finding a partner in Bridgerton, but she doesn't want to put the horse before the carriage.

The actress, 35, spoke to E! News exclusively about season three of Bridgerton, sharing that she's excited for Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) to fall in love but going into filming, she thinks "it's gonna be such an important thing for her to put value in herself."

"She has Colin on such a pedestal and she thinks he's perfect," Nicola reflected. "He's not. He's just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he's perfect and appreciate herself more."

She added, "It's like that old adage, 'If you don't love yourself, how are you gonna love anybody else?'"

It's especially important to Nicola that this message is conveyed in the Netflix series, as she understands many viewers relate to the shy Penelope: "We've all been that girl."