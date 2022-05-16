RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Slams Husband Lenny's "Reckless" Behavior Amid Divorce

It's the end of the road for this Real Housewives of Miami couple.
E! News can confirm that reality stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are officially getting a divorce. The two were married for 12 years and have two kids, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.
"Lisa and I are getting a divorce," Lenny, 55, said in a statement to E! News. "This is something we have been discussing for years but hoped to avoid it for the sake of our children. Lisa and I have been living separate lives for months and I have been sleeping in a separate bedroom. We made the decision to get divorced last month."
The plastic surgeon also confirmed his relationship with model Katharina Mazepa, 26. The two were spotted outside a Miami club on May 7 and captured in a TikTok video.
"With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them," a spokesperson for Lisa, 39, exclusively told E! News. "I'm blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation."
"After the decision was made, I began seeing Katharina," Lenny's statement continued. "I was honest with Lisa about my intentions and she was aware of everything I was planning to do before I did anything. Our lawyers have been negotiating since we made the decision and we will be filing shortly once there is an agreement in place."
The RHOM couple has been through hard times before. Lisa revealed to E! News in December 2021 that they had almost separated after Lenny had an "emotional affair with some two-dollar hoe."
"Just like everyone else, we go through issues, we've had our ups and downs," she told E! News. "But we stuck by each other's side and we just never give up. Every relationship has issues that they have to work through and my advice is just to keep on keepin' on, don't give up and stick with your guy, stick with your girl."
She continued, "I just feel like everyone thinks the grass is always greener and it's not. You're going to have another set of problems with another person, so my philosophy is stick it out with the person that you love, the person that you created a family with, the person you have history with and make that your love story."
Page Six was the first to break the story of the couple's split and Lenny's relationship with Katharina.
Season four of The Real Housewives of Miami is available to stream on Peacock and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
