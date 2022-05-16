RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Slams Husband Lenny's "Reckless" Behavior Amid Divorce

Watch : Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga & More Give "Real Housewives" Updates

It's the end of the road for this Real Housewives of Miami couple.

E! News can confirm that reality stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are officially getting a divorce. The two were married for 12 years and have two kids, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.

"Lisa and I are getting a divorce," Lenny, 55, said in a statement to E! News. "This is something we have been discussing for years but hoped to avoid it for the sake of our children. Lisa and I have been living separate lives for months and I have been sleeping in a separate bedroom. We made the decision to get divorced last month."

The plastic surgeon also confirmed his relationship with model Katharina Mazepa, 26. The two were spotted outside a Miami club on May 7 and captured in a TikTok video.

"With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them," a spokesperson for Lisa, 39, exclusively told E! News. "I'm blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation."