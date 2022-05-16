See the Adorable Photos From Stormi Webster's Billboard Music Awards Debut

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Support Travis Scott at 2022 BBMAs

Stormi Webster is only 4, but she already knows how to steal the show.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter walked the red carpet with Mom and Dad at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15. Stormi arrived in a white, one-shoulder dress and matching sneakers. Kylie wore a beautiful Balmain dress with custom gold accessories and Travis sported a sharp suit.

Once inside, Kylie and Stormi watched Travis, who was nominated in the Top Dance/Electronic Song category with HVME for "Goosebumps," perform his songs "Mafia" and "Lost Forever," with Kylie writing on Instagram, "Supportive wifey tonight." After the show, the rapper and The Kardashians star enjoyed a low-key date night with some cocktails.

This isn't the first time Stormi has made a red-carpet appearance. In 2019, the child, who recently became a big sister to Kylie and Travis' baby boy, attended the premiere of her dad's documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. Last year, she joined Travis and Kylie at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, where the "SICKO MODE" artist was honored. And yes, there were plenty of sweet family photos from both occasions.