See the Adorable Photos From Stormi Webster's Billboard Music Awards Debut

Stormi Webster joined her parents, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and the family photos are so sweet they deserve their own award.

By Elyse Dupre May 16, 2022 5:42 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsKardashiansKylie JennerTravis ScottStormi WebsterBillboard Music AwardsNBCU
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Support Travis Scott at 2022 BBMAs

Stormi Webster is only 4, but she already knows how to steal the show.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter walked the red carpet with Mom and Dad at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15. Stormi arrived in a white, one-shoulder dress and matching sneakers. Kylie wore a beautiful Balmain dress with custom gold accessories and Travis sported a sharp suit. 

Once inside, Kylie and Stormi watched Travis, who was nominated in the Top Dance/Electronic Song category with HVME for "Goosebumps," perform his songs "Mafia" and "Lost Forever," with Kylie writing on Instagram, "Supportive wifey tonight." After the show, the rapper and The Kardashians star enjoyed a low-key date night with some cocktails.  

This isn't the first time Stormi has made a red-carpet appearance. In 2019, the child, who recently became a big sister to Kylie and Travis' baby boy, attended the premiere of her dad's documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. Last year, she joined Travis and Kylie at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, where the "SICKO MODE" artist was honored. And yes, there were plenty of sweet family photos from both occasions. 

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

To see snaps of Stormi at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, scroll on.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Ready for the Red Carpet

Rise and shine because it's time for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Strike a Pose

...and for some truly adorable family photos.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Waving to the Crowd

With Kylie and her firstborn both wearing their hair in chic buns, you could say, "Stormi, you look like Mommy, baby!"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Catching Up With Cara

As a model, Cara Delevingne knows a thing or two about fashion, and it looks like she couldn't get over Stormi's cute outfit.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Fancy Footwear

Travis and Stormi both sported cool kicks.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Making Friends

Once inside, Kylie and Stormi sat next to Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's little one Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mother-Daughter Duo

Kylie and her firstborn took in the show.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Biggest Fans

Travis walked backstage with his No. 1 supporters.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for MRC
Family First

"Fatherhood influences my job," Travis told i-D last year. "It's a major inspiration, you know what I'm saying? Especially Storm, she's just acting like a kid. She's always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Making Memories

He picked up his daughter and gave her and Kylie a kiss.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Family Photos

And they couldn't have looked more proud of his performance.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lots of Hugs

Seriously, can you keep up with all the sweet pics?

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
All Smiles

"I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy's girl," Kylie wrote in a 2020 birthday tribute to Travis, "but whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
An Unforgettable Evening

Kylie and Travis' daughter took the BBMAs by storm.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

2

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMA Song to "Wife" and "Unborn Child"

3

Proof Cara Delevingne Had the Most Fun at the Billboard Music Awards

4

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Support Travis Scott at 2022 BBMAs

5

You Have to See Machine Gun Kelly's $30K Billboard Music Awards Nails

Latest News

Watch Southern Charm's Dramatic Season 8 Trailer

The Fate of The Masked Singer Revealed

Nick Jonas Details "Beautiful" Parenthood Journey With Priyanka Chopra

Exclusive

Everything We Know About Bridgerton Season 3

RHOM's Lisa & Lenny Hochstein Are Officially Getting a Divorce

See the Cute Photos From Stormi Webster’s Billboard Music Awards Debut

Vince Camuto Sale: Shop These 15 Finds Starting at $7