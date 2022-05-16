Breaking Down What Halsey’s Diagnoses Really Mean, According to Doctors

Watch : Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Halsey is on the road to better health after finally finding out why they haven't felt well for years.

Last week, the singer wrote on Instagram that they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), Sjögren's syndrome, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and Mast-Cell Activation syndrome (MCAS).

The singer later said, "I've been sick. For a long time," adding, "I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me." Halsey told fans that they're "on a treatment plan right now" while they rehearse for their upcoming Love and Power Tour.

Halsey said they've been "really, really, really, sick" since they got pregnant and then gave birth to now-9-month-old baby Ender, their son with boyfriend Alev Aydin. "I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times," the star said, "and I had some other stuff going on."

Halsey, who has been very open about their endometriosis battle, did not detail their other symptoms. E! News spoke to two doctors who have not treated the singer to get more insight into the star's conditions, all of which are incurable.