The Boys Trailer Is Proof Season 3 Is Going to Be a Bloody One

Prime Video released the first trailer for The Boys season three, in which Antony Starr's Homelander goes off the rails. See the jam-packed preview here!

By Cydney Contreras May 16, 2022 5:07 PMTags
TVTrailersCelebrities
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

Prime Video released the first full-length trailer for season three of The Boys, revealing a whole lot more about what's to come in the new episodes.

For starters, it seems that Antony Starr's character is losing his mind. Homelander says in the preview that "after spending the last year really slowing down and connecting with myself," he's ready to introduce people to "the real me." 

That new version is seemingly very unstable, with Erin Moriarty's Starlight sharing, "He's lost his f--king mind."

Yet his diminished mental state doesn't seem to put off his adoring fans. If anything, they like him even more. "I mean, they f--king love me," Homelander says as a sea of people in red, white and blue clap for him.

And it seems that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) isn't officially a supe, as teased in a season three poster. Instead, he's given a dose of serum that turns him into a supe for 24 hours, helping him to level the playing field in their fight against Vought's team of immoral superhumans.

photos
The Boys Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

While the crew originally thought they could take down the supes by joining forces with the U.S. government, Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) realizes "it's all rigged."

So, the boys are back to their old ways, with Prime Video teasing that a civil war is fast approaching amid the search for the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

This is where Jensen Ackles comes into the picture. He plays the mysterious Soldier Boy, who is shown beating the life out of someone with his shield. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jensen spoke about his debut at the South by Southwest film festival in March, summing up his reaction to the script by saying, "Holy s--t."

And tbh, same.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

2

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMA Song to "Wife" and "Unborn Child"

3

Proof Cara Delevingne Had the Most Fun at the Billboard Music Awards

The Boys returns Friday, June 3, with additional episodes weekly.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

2

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMA Song to "Wife" and "Unborn Child"

3

Proof Cara Delevingne Had the Most Fun at the Billboard Music Awards

4

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Support Travis Scott at 2022 BBMAs

5

Inside the Search and Sad End for Corrections Officer Vicky White

Latest News

Watch Southern Charm's Dramatic Season 8 Trailer

The Fate of The Masked Singer Revealed

Nick Jonas Details "Beautiful" Parenthood Journey With Priyanka Chopra

Exclusive

Everything We Know About Bridgerton Season 3

RHOM's Lisa & Lenny Hochstein Are Officially Getting a Divorce

See the Cute Photos From Stormi Webster’s Billboard Music Awards Debut

Vince Camuto Sale: Shop These 15 Finds Starting at $7