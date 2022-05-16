Why Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Made Her Divorce From Tom Schwartz Public

Watch : Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce

Being a reality TV star isn't all fun and games—just ask Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney.

She and her co-star husband, Tom Schwartz, called it quits in March, announcing the news on their respective Instagram pages—something Katie said she initially didn't plan on.

"There was a lot of speculation and rumors happening," she explained on the latest episode of Dear Media's Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford. "We were trying to just keep it private and go through some emotions and [keep] all of that just between us, then, on a need-to-know basis, friends and family before we made anything public. But it just started creeping out there. So we then we went Instagram, as you do."

That's not to say she was relieved to finally tell the world about her divorce. In fact, the idea that people were discussing the matter made her "massively uncomfortable." Added Katie, "There were all these things swirling around and I don't like people speaking for me and saying things that aren't true."