See Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary Swoon Over New Stewardess Scarlett in Sneak Peek

Watch : Kim's Kars, Drunk Below Deck Fight & The Derricos

There's high drama brewing on the high seas!

First mate Gary King has his sights set on the newest member of Below Deck Sailing Yacht's crew in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the May 16 episode.

Stewardess Scarlett Bentley arrives to replace Gabriela Barragan—who hooked up with Gary—on the Bravo series. Originally from a small Southern town, she has been a native of San Diego for three years.

The Arkansas native turned California girl arrives to the dock in Minorca, Spain, and captain Glenn Shepherd takes Scarlett to meet the rest of the crew, including chief engineer Colin MacRae, new deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck, and her roomie and fellow stewardess Ashley Marti, who has also hooked up with Gary this season.

"Scarlett, there's some more gentlemen in here," Glenn says, leading her into another cabin to meet Chef Marcos Spaziani and Gary, and Scarlett immediately catches the first mate's eye.

This new crush comes as no surprise, as ladies' man Gary has already kissed every woman on board except for Kelsie Goglia and frequently talks about being in love with another of his hookups, chief stew Daisy Kelliher.