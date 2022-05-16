Yellowstone Season 5 Has Officially Begun Production

Anyone feel like a road trip to Montana?
Regardless, it's time to head back to the ranch! On May 16, Paramount Network announced that season five of Yellowstone is officially underway and has begun production in Montana.
The Kevin Costner-led series follows the Dutton family which controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those in it borders, an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
Costner will return for the new season along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.
Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted to series regulars on the Taylor Sheridan and John Linson co-created series and Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson and David C. Glasser serve as executive producers.
With an average of 11 million viewers per episode in season four, Yellowstone is one of the most popular cable series on TV. In a Live From E! interview at the 2022 SAG awards, Costner shared why he thinks fans love the series.
"I think [Sheridan] has written dialogue that sometimes we wish would come out of our mouth when we're challenged," he explained. "So, there's that great dialogue...and then if you take that dialogue...and you put it against mountains and rivers and horses running, there's an appeal there."
Since the show's success, there has been an influx of western television series and Sheridan isn't all for it.
"I don't know that it's flattering, because I don't think they're doing it because Yellowstone is good," Sheridan told Variety in April. "They're doing it because 15 million people watch it. And they're like, ‘A lot of people watch westerns. Let's make westerns.'"
While we wait for a new season, we'll be binge-watching old episodes on Peacock.