Machine Gun Kelly Shares Heartbreaking Message After Dedicating BBMAs to “Unborn Child”

Machine Gun Kelly tweeted an emotional message after he took the stage to perform a song dedicated to Megan Fox and their “unborn child” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Machine Gun Kelly is full of emotions.

Following his May 15 performance of "twin flame" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, the rapper tweeted that the song he dedicated to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child" had taken a toll on him: "broke my heart to sing the end of that song."

Though he said "twin flame" was recorded two years ago, the second half of the song didn't come until a year later, adding, "beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight."

As for that wife shout out, don't worry, the couple—who got engaged in January—are still working on planning their over-the-top nuptials. "I don't want to say too much," he exclusively told E! News on the red carpet of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. "It's going to be weird. It's going to be completely out of the box." 

And of course, his fiancée is all in, backing up all his ideas.

"She's a genius," MGK added. "You know what I'll say? I'll throw the reel out really far, and then she'll reel it back in if it's too far."

With the epic BBMAs behind them, the couple can now focus on their trip to the desert to celebrate Megan's 36th birthday. "Well, it's my fiancée's birthday at midnight," the "Rap Devil" rapper said. "So, we're celebrating her wonderful life being here on planet earth."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the pair and every other couple at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Luisana Lopilato & Michael Bublé
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Zalia & Ty Dolla $ign
att Baron/Shutterstock
Kendra Bailey & Bryson Tiller

