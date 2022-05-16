Kim Kardashian, Ciara and More Revealed as SI Swimsuit’s 2022 Cover Models

Watch : Russell Wilson Proposes MORE Babies to Ciara on "Ellen"

A true level up.

Sports Illustrated unveiled the cover models for their 2022 swimsuit issue on May 17, and this year's list include four dynamic women: Kim Kardashian, Ciara, model Maye Musk, and singer Yumi Nu. Along with their stunning photos, each of the magazine's cover stars opened up to the outlet, which included Kim penning a letter to her younger self. In her note, the SKIMS founder revealed that she's on the road to becoming a "more private person."

"When you get here, to May 2022, you're not going to be content," she wrote. "You're still going to be looking for that next ‘it.' And when you find it, you're going to do it—we're going to do it—like we always do: to the fullest."

And yes, it may go without saying that each cover model incredibly proud of their latest endeavors, but perhaps one of the biggest fans of the latest issue would be Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson.