Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Confirms Season 3 Is All About Penelope and Colin

Now this is set to be the talk of the ton.

At long last, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan revealed which love story will take center stage in season three. "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story," the actress, who plays Penelope Featherington shared at Netflix's FYSEE panel on May 15. "I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two." (As for Colin, she's talking about the third oldest Bridgerton kid, played by Luke Newton.)

So, saddle up and get ready to watch as their "friendship potentially blooms into something more all while balancing her double life as Lady Whistledown," Netflix explained in a statement after the announcement.

As for Luke, he's ready to further explore the fan-favorite connection. "There's so much love for that relationship," he told Netflix's Tudum. "Which brings its pressures because there are people that are really excited about this story to come to the forefront. But also it really warms me."