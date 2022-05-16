Bling Empire's Kane Lim Reveals Whether He’s Joining Selling Sunset

Watch : Bling Empire Season 2: Kevin & Kim Talk Complicated Relationship

Move over, Jason Oppenheim. There's a new potential Selling Sunset man we have our eyes on.

Back in April, E! News learned that Bling Empire star Kane Lim works for Selling Sunset's Oppenheim Group brokerage. And now, in an exclusive interview, Kane revealed that he would "love" to join the show's cast.

"Chrishelle and I have worked together so we'll see," the reality star said. "I love real estate but it's so fun being on Bling Empire that I don't know if I could leave [it]. It's something that we all started together and it's been such a great relationship."

He continued, "But if I have to jump on Selling Sunset, why not. I'd love that."

The Oppenheim website describes Kane as "an experienced Real Estate Developer and agent [who has] sold three properties in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach" and "has recently focused his attention on Residential projects and Commercial properties in Asia."

The description continues, "[Kane] possesses an innate understanding of market trends and enjoys the challenges and rewards of real estate transactions."