Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Her and Travis Scott’s Low-Key Billboard Music Awards After-Party

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Support Travis Scott at 2022 BBMAs

Sometimes all the celebration you need includes just a party of two.



Just hours after Travis Scott performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kylie Jenner shared a peek at the couple's festivities after the show's end. While Kylie—alongside their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi—graced the red carpet of the ceremony wearing a Balmain form-fitting dress (with Travis rocking a dark green suit), the pair decided to get a bit more casual for their post-show outing.



As seen in a photo shared to her Instagram Stories, Kylie changed into a white corset and jeans, which was paired with a full-length white coat, before heading out to dinner with the "Sicko Mode" rapper.



Travis' performance at the award show served as his first since the Astroworld tragedy that took place in Texas last November. During the annual festival, 10 concertgoers died after a crowd surged toward the stage during his set. Ahead of the May 15 awards show, Sean "Diddy" Combs—who was the helm as host of the evening—revealed on May 9 that he "made a demand" to Billboard for Travis to grace the stage.