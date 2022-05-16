See All the Candid Moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards ceremony was one for the books and we have the pics to prove it. Keep reading to see pics of Jack Harlow, Megan Fox, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Watch: Mary J. Blige on Receiving Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but we have all the candid snaps worth that much more.
 
In you case you may have missed all the action: The 2022 Billboard Music Awards—which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15—had fans buzzing on social media about the ceremony from start to finish.

Sean "Diddy" Combs proved to be an unforgettable host for the star-studded evening, while performances from Machine Gun Kelly (who dedicated his emotional song to his "wife" Megan Fox) and Megan Thee Stallion (who hit the stage in jaw-dropping form) became moments we'll be thinking about for days to come.
 
However, Megan's performance wasn't the only moment from the musician worth highlighting, since the "Plan B" rapper had the most priceless reaction to winning the award for Top Female Rap Artist.
 
Another musician's reaction captured in real time was one of gratitude from Doja Cat, who took home four trophies, including one for Top R&B Album.

photos
All the Stars on 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

But enough from us. For an inside look at your favorite stars at the festivities, keep reading:

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Doja Cat, Fat Joe & DJ Khaled

Get into it yuh! The three superstars posed together for a quick flick during the awards show.

Christopher Polk/NBC
Megan Thee Stallion

The "Plan B" rapper had the most priceless reaction to winning Top Female Rap Artist.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for MRC
Mary J. Blige

The legendary singer, who was honored with the Icon Award this year, was all smiles backstage.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jack Harlow, AleXa

First class! The pair struck a pose together before heading into the star-studded show.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Diplo & Cara Delevingne

Simply put: The coolest.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

The mother-daughter duo (who were in attendance to support Travis Scott) gave a quick wave as they arrived on the red carpet for the awards show.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sean "Diddy" Combs & DJ Khaled

We the best!

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Rauw Alejandro, Becky G

The two musicians were photographed mid-conversation in between posing for pics on the carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Giveon & Anitta

The singers were seen chatting it up ahead of the ceremony.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

MGK made sure to get his "wife"'s best angles on the carpet.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Megan Thee Stallion, Cara Delevigne

Who knew a flick of the wrist would make for such a striking pic?

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Elle King

Now this hilarious pic is worth a thousand words.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Rocsi Diaz, Naz Perez

The two TV show hosts dazzled as they posed for pics ahead of the ceremony.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & Stormi Webster

Kylie, Travis and their daughter Stormi are seen striking a few poses together as a family.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for MRC
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Janet Jackson

Talk about star power!

