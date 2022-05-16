Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Crash His Daughter's Makeup Tutorial After Getting Married

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got legally married, the couple paid a visit to his daughter, Alabama Barker. See what happened when the stars appeared in her livestream.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are LEGALLY Married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on TikTok Live after tying the knot? We're feeling this.

On May 15, shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., the duo visited Alabama Barker—who was in the middle of a makeup tutorial.

"Wow, you guys are really dressed up!" Alabama said of the couple's wedding attire, which included Kourtney's white minidress and Travis' sleek suit.

Moments later, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, stepped out of frame but stayed in the room to watch Alabama. "I literally couldn't find makeup today," Kourtney told the 16-year-old. "And I was almost like, 'Should Alabama do my makeup?'" 

Alabama, who seemingly didn't attend the courthouse wedding, told Kourtney, "I would've!" 

While many members of the Kardashian-Jenner squad—including Kourtney's three kids with Scott Disick—also did not appear to be present for the intimate nuptials, Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell was there to be a witness for the couple, a source told E! News.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Legally Married

The same insider also noted that the stars, who exchanged vows in a Las Vegas ceremony in April, have plans for a more formal wedding soon with close family and friends but "wanted to make it legal" first.

Until then, take a look back at Kourtney and Travis' road to marriage below!

BACKGRID
September 2018: Vegan Dinner

Kourtney and Travis are spotted leaving the vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, Calif. The two friends and neighbors would go on to spark romance rumors several times over the years.

BACKGRID
February 2019: Kourtney Takes the Wheel

In February 2019, Kourtney and Travis go out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu with her kids and his children. A source later tells E! News, "It was a family dinner. They've been friends for years. They've lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids. They've hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream. They always have fun together. He's a nice guy and their kids really get along well. Kourtney has his kids over playdates and vice versa. They have a really nice friendship."

Kourtney and Travis occasionally hung out over the years, both alone and with other members of their families.

E! News
March 2019: Travis Denies Dating Rumors

When asked by E!'s Justin Sylvester at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards if it's true that he is dating Kourtney, Travis said, "Oh, that's so funny. She's just a very dear friend."

Instagram / Travis Barker / Kourtney Kardashian
January 2021: Palm Springs Vacay

In January 2021, Kourtney and Travis spark romance rumors again when they both posted photos of the view of her mom Kris Jenner's pool at her Palm Springs-area vacation home. A source later tells E! News that the two have been casually dating since around December.

"It's been very low-key," the insider says. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

The source adds, "Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
February 2021: Instagram Official

Kourtney and Travis spend Valentine's Day together. Two days later, they become Instagram official when Kourtney posts a photo of their hands intertwined, with her red heart manicured fingers interlocking with his tattooed ones. The blink-182 musician comments with a black heart emoji and also reposts the image on his Instagram Story and tweets, "May we destroy each other completely."

Instagram / Travis Barker
February 2021: Love Note

Days later, Travis posts on Instagram a photo of a handwritten note that Kourtney penned to him, which reads "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, [heart scribble] Kourtney."

Instagram
February 2021: Studio Visit

On Feb. 27, 2021, Kourtney posts on Instagram pics showing her looking totally smitten in what appeared to be Travis' music studio. He comments with a devil emoji and reposts the pics on his Instagram Story.

Shutterstock
March 2021: "Going Strong"

A source tells E! News that Kourtney and Travis' "relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

The source adds, "She's really happy and is having a lot of fun. They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."

Big Ticket Pictures / Flower Films / CBS Television Distribution
March 2021: Travis Gushes Over Kourtney

Travis gushes about Kourtney (and her love note) on The Drew Barrymore Show. He says, "Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn't have kids, and I find it kind of hard. I think they would have trouble understanding, 'Well, why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?' And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom; who's, like, a great friend. And I just, you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It's like a maturity thing."

Rachpoot/MEGA
March 2021: PDA Alert

A masked Kourtney and Travis show some PDA during a dinner date on March 16, 2021 at the vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, Calif., where they were pictured together in 2018.

March 2021: Love and Chocolate

On March 19, 2021, Travis posts on his Instagram Story a photo of a white plate with the words "Travis [heart] Kourtney" written in chocolate syrup.

Photographer Group/MEGA
March 2021: Naughty Kourtney

Kourtney wears a naughty T-shirt on a date with Travis to Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on March 19, 2021. They two visited the restaurant together with their families back in 2019.

Mega Agency
March 2021: Round Two

A day later, March 20, 2021, Kourtney and Travis returned to Nobu for another dinner date.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
April 2021: Happy Birthday Kourt

Travis pays tribute to Kourtney on her 42nd birthday with this lavish display of white tulips and gardenias, her favorite flowers...

Instagram / Travis Barker
April 2021: OMG

...and also posts an Instagram tribute to his girlfriend, including a rather NSFW video.

Instagram / Travis Barker
April 2021: Hug It Out

The lovebirds share another social media hug over Kourt's birthday weekend.

Instagram
April 2021: B-Day Girl

"Little birthday vibes," Kourt shared after her birthday celebrations.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Date

Kourtney and Travis hang with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox during MGK's birthday celebrations with friends.

Instagram
April 2021: Romantic Getaway

"Just Like Heaven," Kourtney shared with a sizzling snapshot from her birthday vacation in the desert.

Rachpoot / BACKGRID
April 2021: NoBu Nights

The lovebirds enjoy a date at NoBu in Malibu.

Instagram
May 2021: Mother's Day Gifts

On Mother's Day 2021 (May 9), Kourtney showed off her extravagant floral gifts from Travis on Instagram Stories.

Instagram
May 2021: Disneyland Date

Kourt and Travis hold hands while riding a merry-go-round

Instagram
May 2021: Inked Love

Travis made his love for Kourtney permanent with a special "I Love You" tattoo.

Instagram
May 2021: Disneyland Date

The lovebirds enjoy a Disneyland date with their kids on May 20.

Instagram
May 2021: Flower Power

The musician showered his girlfriend with three gigantic, lavish bouquets of pink and greens flowers.

Instagram
May 2021: Disneyland Date

How cute is their PDA?

Instagram
May 2021: Disneyland Date

The couple keeps each other close outside the It's a Small World ride.

SplashNews.com
June 2021: PDA Alert

The two are spotted making out outside a studio in Burbank, Calif.

Instagram
June 2021: Vroom Vroom

"She likes riding with the top down," Travis posted on June 18, 2021.

Instagram
June 2021: Vroom Vroom

Kourt and Travis laugh it up in a convertible car.

View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

