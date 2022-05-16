2022 Billboard Music Awards: Machine Gun Kelly's $30K Diamond Manicure Is a Must-See

Watch : MGK & Megan Fox Celebrating Her Birthday at BBMAs 2022

Machine Gun Kelly may be in love with an emo girl, but we're in love with his manicure.

The musician hit the red carpet with fiancée Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, rocking a blinged-out nail set worth a total value of $30,000—which should come as no surprise, seeing as how the custom-designed claws boasted 880 diamonds, bringing it to a weight of more than 11 carats.

The manicure wasn't all for show, though. According to Marrow Fine Jewelry founder Jillian Sassone, the nails will be upcycled into a collection of limited-edition rings after the BBMAs. Even better, 100 percent of the proceeds from the rings will be donated to charity.

Sassone worked alongside Nails of LA creator Brittney Boyce to create the impressive manicure, something she said she was "honored" to do in a press release. "Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are one of the most featured and fashionable couples of the moment, so to design something so unique for charity was an offer I simply could not refuse."