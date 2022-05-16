Exclusive

Host Diddy's Daughters Sweetly Show Their Support at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters—16-year-old Chance Combs and 15-year-old twins, D'Lila and Jesse Combs—stunned on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards' red carpet ahead of their dad's hosting gig.

By Allison Crist May 16, 2022 1:03 AM
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are a family affair!

At least that's the case for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's hosting the May 15 celebration of the year's biggest chart-toppers. His three daughters hit the red carpet at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena to show their support, with 16-year-old Chance Combs rocking a black feathered mini-dress and 15-year-old twins, D'Lila and Jesse Combs, sparkling in matching red sequined jumpsuits. 

Diddy also stunned on the red carpet, donning a sleek cream suit—one of his many looks planned for the BBMAs, he told E! News during an exclusive interview. "I have 14 [outfits] prepared," Diddy said, "but I said I was gonna give it to God and I'm gonna do seven."

In addition to teasing his outfit changes, the rap mogul also told fans what they can expect to see throughout the night. "The show's gonna be incredible," Diddy said, explaining his desire to "unify, celebrate and have everybody be free." 

The 2022 BBMAs are particularly special for Diddy, and not just because he's hosting; This year marks exactly 25 years since he won his first-ever Billboard Music Award. 

"25 years later, [it's] full circle, better than ever," Diddy said, noting that he's serving as a host and an executive producer. "Tonight, we gonna have a good time."

Artists like Drake, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo can certainly attest to that as they've already won several BBMAs, which were announced hours before the ceremony in a TikTok livestream. Drake even extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show. 

See the complete list of this year's winners here.

