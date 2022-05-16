Billboard Music Awards: Machine Gun Kelly Teases Plans for "Out-of-the-Box" Wedding to Megan Fox

Watch : MGK & Megan Fox Celebrating Her Birthday at BBMAs 2022

Wondering what Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have planned for their upcoming wedding?

The musician teased what he's envisioning for their big day while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15.

"I don't want to say too much," he exclusively told E! News outside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. "It's going to be weird. It's going to be completely out of the box."

So what does Megan think of his ideas? "She's a genius," MGK, who popped the question in January, continued. "You know what I'll say? I'll throw the reel out really far, and then she'll reel it back in when it's too far."

For now, the actress, 36, and the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, are focusing on the BBMAs. The couple arrived in chic ensembles, with Megan wearing a black David Koma dress and Machine Gun Kelly donning a Dolce & Gabbana suit. MGK received a nomination in the Top Rock Artist category and is one of several stars set to perform.