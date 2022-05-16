Exclusive

Billboard Music Awards: Machine Gun Kelly Teases Plans for "Out-of-the-Box" Wedding to Megan Fox

How does Megan Fox feel about Machine Gun Kelly's wedding ideas? "I'll throw the reel out really far," he said at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, "and then she'll reel it back in when it's too far."

Watch: MGK & Megan Fox Celebrating Her Birthday at BBMAs 2022

Wondering what Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have planned for their upcoming wedding?

The musician teased what he's envisioning for their big day while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15.

"I don't want to say too much," he exclusively told E! News outside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. "It's going to be weird. It's going to be completely out of the box." 

So what does Megan think of his ideas? "She's a genius," MGK, who popped the question in January, continued. "You know what I'll say? I'll throw the reel out really far, and then she'll reel it back in when it's too far."

For now, the actress, 36, and the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, are focusing on the BBMAs. The couple arrived in chic ensembles, with Megan wearing a black David Koma dress and Machine Gun Kelly donning a Dolce & Gabbana suit. MGK received a nomination in the Top Rock Artist category and is one of several stars set to perform.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

But what about their plans for after the show? It is Las Vegas, after all, and some couples have finished off an awards show night with a trip to a wedding chapel. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in Sin City after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a ceremony following the 2022 Grammys (although, Kravis' Las Vegas wedding wasn't official as they had yet to obtain a marriage license).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

So would Megan and Machine Gun Kelly be up for practicing saying their "I dos"? It doesn't look like it as they'll be busy celebrating Megan's birthday. 

"Well, it's my fiancée's birthday at midnight," MGK said. "So, we're celebrating her wonderful life being here on planet earth."

To see more couples at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, click here.

