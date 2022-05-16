Kylie Jenner and Stormi Make Surprise Appearance at 2022 Billboard Music Awards to Support Travis Scott

Watch : Diddy Announces Travis Scott Will PERFORM at BBMAs 2022

Travis Scott has his biggest fans with him at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

As the Astroworld rapper arrived on the red carpet of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, he walked in with girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a long fitted grey and white dress, while Stormi stole the show in a one should white dress, complete with a pair of matching sneakers. Travis kept it classy with a dark-colored suit and a white T-shirt.

This will be Travis' first award show performance since the Astroworld tragedy took place in Houston, Texas last November. During the "Sicko Mode" rapper's annual festival, 10 concertgoers died after a crowd surged toward the stage during his performance. Families of loved ones who died from injuries sustained at the show are now seeking billions in damages from Travis and Live Nation alleging negligence.