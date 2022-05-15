Becky G Reveals She's Eager to "Break the Mold" at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Becky G has a lot to celebrate at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
The songstress is attending the May 15 awards show fresh off the release her second studio album Esquemas, and she's set to perform not just one, but two tracks off the new record. As Becky exclusively told E! News on the BBMAs red carpet, "'Baile Con Mi Ex' is actually a song I'm going to be performing tonight, as well as 'Mamiii.' I'm excited."
Her fans should be, too. After all, Becky wants this new era to be like nothing she—or anyone, really—has done before. "I'm trying to just shake things up a little bit," Becky said, "and Esquemas is to basically break the mold and step outside the box that society likes to put on us as artists. It's a genre-less album and I'm proud of it."
Esquemas boasts several collaborations, from "Ram Pam Pam" with Natti Natasha to "Flashback" with Elena Rose. "Mamiii" features KAROL G, as well.
"I would say we need more Gs in the house," Becky said, gushing over her friendship with her fellow performer. "I love her, I adore her, I think she's incredible. Everything she's accomplished in her career thus far is so inspiring and I know that the future's bright for all of us Latina artists."
As for her own future, Becky said she plans to continue expanding her career beyond music. "For me, I love to be creative," she told E! News. "I love to share in the artform of creativity and if that be through makeup, if that be through music, acting, whatever it may be, as long as I can represent my culture and connect with my audience, it's always an honor."
Hear more from Becky G in the above interview, and keep up with everything happening at the 2022 BBMAs here!