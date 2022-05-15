Becky G Reveals She's Eager to "Break the Mold" at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Becky G Gushes Over Friendship With Karol G at BBMAs 2022

Becky G has a lot to celebrate at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The songstress is attending the May 15 awards show fresh off the release her second studio album Esquemas, and she's set to perform not just one, but two tracks off the new record. As Becky exclusively told E! News on the BBMAs red carpet, "'Baile Con Mi Ex' is actually a song I'm going to be performing tonight, as well as 'Mamiii.' I'm excited."

Her fans should be, too. After all, Becky wants this new era to be like nothing she—or anyone, really—has done before. "I'm trying to just shake things up a little bit," Becky said, "and Esquemas is to basically break the mold and step outside the box that society likes to put on us as artists. It's a genre-less album and I'm proud of it."

Esquemas boasts several collaborations, from "Ram Pam Pam" with Natti Natasha to "Flashback" with Elena Rose. "Mamiii" features KAROL G, as well.