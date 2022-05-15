Doja Cat Breaks Down Her Nearly Topless Look at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Tha-tha-tha-that's our Doja Cat.
The Grammy-winning artist strutted the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a head-turning and nearly topless look. Her Schiaparelli outfit included a form-fitting black dress with a sheer beige top and golden pasties by Agent Provocateur. She accessorized with Bijules Jewelry rings and a Planet Her Saturn-shaped bag.
She told Live From E! that she was channeling "anatomy and space" with her look, highlighting her "nipples, toes and ears."
Doja quipped of her nipples, "You can have them out and it's not a crime."
During her exclusive interview, she also touched on her announcement in March that she was planning to quit music. "It wasn't a joke, not to me at the time," Doja clarified. "I'm here because I make music and I want to make music again. It's like how am I supposed to do that when I'm doing a bunch of things?"
She added, "I'm getting a break and that break is going to be me making music."
Doja is the second most-nominated artist at this year's award show with 14 total nominations including Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her. She will compete against Adele, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for Top Female Artist at the ceremony, hosted by Diddy at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15.
Doja already won the 2022 awards for Top R&B Female Artist and Top Viral Song ahead of the show.
Meanwhile, The Weeknd leads the pack with 17 total nominations, including Top Artist and Top Hot 100 Song for "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande.
Doja just won a 2022 Grammy for her single with SZA titled "Kiss Me More." She nearly missed her win for a bathroom break, having to run from the stalls to the stage when she was announced the winner of the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance Grammy.
While her win didn't go as planned, her set at Coachella was one for the books. The 26-year-old had an incredible performance nicknamed Dochella. At the festival, she also announced the greatest achievement possible: bringing back the Mexican pizza at Taco Bell.
How did she do it? Through TikTok. She shared a video with the eclectic song, including the Taco Bell "bong" and her saying "refried beans" in the background.
"This one is for my fans," she told E! News in April. "What better way to share the news than during one of my biggest performances yet. We did it, Mexican Pizza is finally back."
In 2021, the "Say So" singer was nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, including Top R&B Album and Top New Artist. She won Top R&B Female Artist while walking the red carpet, shocking fans with her looks and her talent.
Doja never fails to impress on the red carpet, and 2022 is no different. See more of her dreamy fashion moments below.