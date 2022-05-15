These Couples at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Will Make Your Heart Sing

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are finally here!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is hosting the big event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. The Weeknd heads into the night with 17 nominations—the most of any finalist this evening—followed by Doja Cat with 14 nods and Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo with 13 each.

Fans won't have to wait long to find out which of their favorite stars are taking home a trophy. In fact, some of the winners were announced during a pre-show TikTok livestream. Drake, for instance, was named Top Artist, and Rodrigo won the Top New Artist accolade. In addition, BTS received the Top Duo/Group honor, and Taylor Swift took home the Top Billboard 200 Artist award (see the full list of winners as they're announced here).

Of course, the event isn't just about the trophies. There is also the red carpet fashion and the star-studded performances. And for some celebrities, the BBMAs offer an opportunity for a date night.