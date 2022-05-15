These Couples at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Will Make Your Heart Sing

From Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin, there were a number of couples at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards who were rocking the red carpet in perfect harmony.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are finally here!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is hosting the big event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. The Weeknd heads into the night with 17 nominations—the most of any finalist this evening—followed by Doja Cat with 14 nods and Justin BieberKanye West and Olivia Rodrigo with 13 each. 

Fans won't have to wait long to find out which of their favorite stars are taking home a trophy. In fact, some of the winners were announced during a pre-show TikTok livestream. Drake, for instance, was named Top Artist, and Rodrigo won the Top New Artist accolade. In addition, BTS received the Top Duo/Group honor, and Taylor Swift took home the Top Billboard 200 Artist award (see the full list of winners as they're announced here).

Of course, the event isn't just about the trophies. There is also the red carpet fashion and the star-studded performances. And for some celebrities, the BBMAs offer an opportunity for a date night.

All the Stars on 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Scroll on to see the couples who are rocking the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Luisana Lopilato & Michael Bublé
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Zalia & Ty Dolla $ign
att Baron/Shutterstock
Kendra Bailey & Bryson Tiller



