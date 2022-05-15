BTS Makes History at 2022 Billboard Music Awards With Smooth Like Butter Wins

Watch : BTS Share Their DREAM Collaboration at Grammys 2022

BTS has officially added more Billboard Music Awards to their stacked collection.

The South Korean boy band—which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—took home three wins at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. BTS picked up trophies for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song.

It's a big moment, because it marks their third win for Top Duo/Group, meaning they've tied the record held by One Direction for most wins in the category. (The British boy band took home the award in 2013, 2015 and 2016.)

Since the "Dynamite" group made their BBMA debut back in 2017, they have snagged nine BBMA awards (and that's not even including the 2022 ceremony.)

Tonight's trophies comes on the heels of another type of win for BTS fans worldwide. Back in April, BTS shared they will be releasing a new album on June 10.

According to Rolling Stone, the new project, titled Proof, will be comprised of three separate parts. The first CD will feature 19 songs including their previously released smash hits such as "Butter," "DNA" and "FAKE LOVE."